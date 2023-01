BEIJING -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng is reportedly set to become vice president after being left out of the Communist Party's top decision-making body last fall, suggesting that President Xi Jinping is not using the role as a steppingstone for a potential future leader.

Han is expected to be named to the post at the National People's Congress opening March 5, replacing Wang Qishan, according to the Hong Kong-based Sing Tao Daily newspaper.