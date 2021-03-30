China approves Hong Kong election changes with smaller public role

HONG KONG -- Publicly elected representatives will hold just over one-fifth of seats in Hong Kong's next legislature, down from a majority, under constitutional changes adopted in Beijing on Tuesday.

"The new changes will ensure only patriots can rule Hong Kong and prevent troublemakers from entering the Legislative Council through elections," said Tam Yiu-chung, the sole Hong Kong representative in China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, which unanimously approved the overhaul of the city's voting system.

"It will improve the 'one country, two systems' framework," said Tam during a livestream on YouTube, a platform blocked in mainland China, after the 167-0 vote.

In Hong Kong's last legislative election in 2016, 40 of 70 seats were filled by popular vote. Under the new system, only 20 will be elected by the public, but the candidates will first have to be approved by a Beijing-controlled election committee vetting their patriotism and support for China's national security interests.

The committee itself will directly fill 40 seats in the next legislature as part of an expansion to 90 seats. The remaining 30 seats will remain assigned to representatives of industry and social groups, most of which are dominated by pro-government interests.

To tighten oversight of the election committee, which until now has been empowered only to formally elect the city's chief executive, the body will expand from 1,200 members to 1,500 with the city's delegates to the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference filling most of the new seats.

All 117 seats on the committee previously reserved for elected neighborhood-level district councilors will be scrapped. This follows the landslide victory of pro-democracy politicians in 2019 district council elections.

The NPC adopted a framework law on overhauling Hong Kong's elections at its annual parliamentary session earlier this month. The sweeping changes have drawn condemnation from the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union.

Following the NPC vote, Washington sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including Tam, seen as responsible for the new election law.

According to the Basic Law, the city's constitution, the "ultimate aim" for Hong Kong is to achieve universal suffrage in a "gradual and orderly manner" in accordance with democratic values and processes.

Legislative elections originally were scheduled for September 2020 but were pushed back to September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that the vote will be postponed a second time to implement the new changes, according to Chief Executive Carrie Lam.