SHANGHAI -- Stock trading was temporarily halted and popular online video games were switched off in China on Tuesday as the nation observed three minutes of silence ahead of a state memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at 96.

Jiang, who oversaw an economic boom and dragged China out of diplomatic isolation following the bloody 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, passed away from leukemia and multiple organ failure in his home city, Shanghai.