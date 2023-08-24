ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China critics chased in Mekong as Beijing's security clout grows

Laos, others in region cooperating with neighbor to stifle Chinese dissidents

An excerpt from a video shows one of two activists, left, traveling with Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei, right, arguing with police near Thanaleng dry port in Laos on July 28.   © Anonymous Source/AP
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese dissidents face growing risk in Laos and throughout Southeast Asia as Beijing increases its security posture beyond its borders to silence critics.

Well-known human rights lawyer Lu Siwei has been missing for 28 days after he was arrested by Laotian police in late July for "illegal entry" as he prepared to board a train for Thailand. He was on his way to Bangkok to catch a U.S.-bound flight to reunite with his wife and daughter after fleeing China using valid travel documents and visas.

