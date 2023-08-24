China critics chased in Mekong as Beijing's security clout grows

HONG KONG -- Chinese dissidents face growing risk in Laos and throughout Southeast Asia as Beijing increases its security posture beyond its borders to silence critics.

Well-known human rights lawyer Lu Siwei has been missing for 28 days after he was arrested by Laotian police in late July for "illegal entry" as he prepared to board a train for Thailand. He was on his way to Bangkok to catch a U.S.-bound flight to reunite with his wife and daughter after fleeing China using valid travel documents and visas.