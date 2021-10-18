China fines Sony for ad to launch event on battle anniversary

BEIJING -- Chinese authorities said they have slapped a fine of 1 million yuan ($155,500) on Sony Group's Chinese subsidiary over violations of advertising laws.

The electronics-to-entertainment conglomerate faced criticism in China this summer after announcing plans to hold a product launch event on July 7, the anniversary of the clash between Japan and China in 1937 that led to the full-blown Second Sino-Japanese War.

Sony apologized and canceled the event following major backlash. However, Chinese authorities still fined the company last week, saying that its actions hurt the dignity of the nation.

China's advertising law states that online advertisements must not hurt the dignity or interests of the state. The 1 million yuan fine Sony has to pay is the maximum amount stipulated in China's law.

Sony's Chinese unit said the company "respects the decision and will cooperate." The unit said, "We have thoroughly reviewed and improved our operations under the guidance of the relevant state department so as not to make similar mistakes," adding that "we will use this case as a lesson to take appropriate preventive measures in our daily operations."

July 7 marks the anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident in 1937, which triggered the Second Sino-Japanese War.

Chinese authorities also said they have fined the Chinese unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics 400,000 yuan, claiming that the company's advertisements for two smartphone models violate laws around interference with social order and spurring disobedience.