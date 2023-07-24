China hints at property easing as closely watched Politburo meets

HONG KONG -- The Chinese Communist Party Politburo convened on Monday to discuss economic policies, state media reported, with officials acknowledging "new difficulties and challenges" while hinting at moves to support the property sector.

The highly anticipated top-level gathering hosted by President Xi Jinping, also the party's general secretary, was called to "analyze and deliberate on the latest economic situations and to map out the economic strategy for the second half of the year," according to news agency Xinhua.