HONG KONG -- China has retained its distinction as one of the world's worst abusers of personal freedom, according to U.S.-based advocacy group Freedom House, which saw declines in civil liberties across the Asia-Pacific region.

In its annual report ranking political rights and freedoms in 210 nations and territories, the group on Thursday warned that freedom of expression last year deteriorated the most since 2005 as states ramped up attacks on the media.