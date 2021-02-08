ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

China officially arrests Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei

Canberra calls for 'basic standards of justice' for anchorwoman

Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the international branch of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing on Aug. 12. Cheng has been formally arrested in China on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia's foreign minister says.   © AP
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China formally arrested Cheng Lei on Friday, six months after the China-born Australian was detained in Beijing.

Cheng, who worked for the Chinese state-run international broadcaster CGTN, was arrested on suspicion of espionage, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne revealed in a statement on Monday after being notified by Chinese authorities.

"We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms," the statement read.

China has yet to issue any information on whether Cheng will be charged for the alleged offense, a serious crime whose punishment can include life imprisonment.

Cheng's arrest in August came at a time of a soured bilateral relationship following calls by Canberra for an independent international investigation into China's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also shocked many because Cheng was one of CGTN's lead anchorwomen, whose "Global Business" and "BizTalk" programs were streamed live globally. Video clips of her reports and her profile page on CGTN's website have since been deleted.

Cheng was born in China and migrated to Australia with her parents when she was 9 years old. Her profile on social media showed her work experience as China correspondent with CNBC Asia Pacific and executive at ExxonMobil and Cadbury Schweppes in Melbourne before joining CGTN in 2012.

Apart from Cheng, Haze Fan, a news assistant with the Bloomberg office in Beijing, was detained in December. A Chinese national, Fan was a close friend of Cheng's, according to media reports.

Find out more