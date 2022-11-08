ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

China poised to cut economic reform commitment from lawmaking

Draft amendment replaces call for 'opening up' with loyalty to Xi

A National People's Congress session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in March. The NPC functions largely as a rubber-stamp parliament.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China is poised to remove calls for economic reform and opening up from upcoming legislation, a draft shows, replacing them with a reference to President Xi Jinping's signature ideology in a move seen pushing market-friendly policies lower on the agenda.

Under the draft amendment released to the public, the revised "legislation law" would no longer call for legislation to be made "in compliance with the basic principles laid down in the Constitution" or for economic development to be taken as a "central task." Language that calls for adhering to reform and opening up is deleted.

