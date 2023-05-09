China raids Capvision's Suzhou office in consultancy crackdown

HONG KONG -- Authorities in China have launched an investigation into the Shanghai-headquartered expert network platform Capvision Partners, state media revealed on Monday, the latest sign of Beijing's increasing scrutiny of global consultancy firms.

State security officers were reported by state broadcaster Jiangsu Television to have recently raided Capvision's Suzhou branch, questioning the firm's staff, examining office items and urging the company to "fulfill the responsibility of counterintelligence."