China raids Capvision's Suzhou office in consultancy crackdown

Another firm with U.S. ties investigated as expanded counterespionage law looms

Shanghai-headquartered expert network platform Capvision Partners has been investigated by Chinese authorities.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Authorities in China have launched an investigation into the Shanghai-headquartered expert network platform Capvision Partners, state media revealed on Monday, the latest sign of Beijing's increasing scrutiny of global consultancy firms.

State security officers were reported by state broadcaster Jiangsu Television to have recently raided Capvision's Suzhou branch, questioning the firm's staff, examining office items and urging the company to "fulfill the responsibility of counterintelligence."

