China's Wang Yi picks up third job with return as foreign minister

BEIJING -- Wang Yi's reappointment as China's foreign minister puts the 69-year-old in the unusual position of having three sets of diplomatic and party responsibilities at an age when Chinese officials are usually set to retire.

Chinese law stipulates that the Communist Party holds decision-making power over foreign policy. The party's Central Commission for Foreign Affairs is led by President Xi Jinping, while Wang, as head of the commission's executive office, is responsible for assisting Xi and providing direction to such government bodies as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.