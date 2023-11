HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the funeral on Thursday of former Premier Li Keqiang, who was cremated in Beijing after dying from a heart attack last week. Flags flew at half-mast across the country.

Xi and the other six Politburo Standing Committee members in the morning offered condolences at the funeral home to Li's family members, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Former President Hu Jintao did not attend but sent a memorial wreath.