China's Xi Jinping signs new security legislation for Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into law new national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, hours after China's top lawmaking body unanimously passed the controversial bill. Details of the legislation are expected to be released later in the day.

The new legislation has been incorporated in the annex of the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini-constitution, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, also attended the meeting, the report said.

The new security laws are expected to be effective as soon as Wednesday.

The legislation provides criminal penalties for separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion in support of foreign interference. It follows a year of unrest in Hong Kong, which sometimes descended into violent clashes between police and protesters. Beijing has long accused foreign forces of inciting the demonstrations.

Shortly after news of the passage emerged, high-profile activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Agnes Chow announced their withdrawals from Demosisto, the pro-democracy group they founded in 2016.

"If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom," Wong said on social media. "With sweeping powers and ill-defined law, the city will turn into a #secretpolicestate," he tweeted.

Hours after the trio announced their exit from Demosisto, the party said it would disband. "We will certainly meet again in the future," Demosisto wrote on its Facebook page. "Hong Kong people, see you all on the street."

The Hong Kong National Front, a small group pushing for the city's independence, announced on social media that it would disband its local operations and shift overseas.

C.Y. Leung, a former Hong Kong chief executive and current vice chairman of China's top advisory body, meanwhile offered a bounty up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($129,000) for tips leading to the arrest of fugitive violators of the new laws in a Facebook post.

The city's July 1 holiday, which marks the 23rd anniversary of the handover, has long been marked by a large protest march by opposition groups, under the umbrella of the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizer of last year's massive rallies.

A government board is to hear an appeal by the front on Tuesday evening of a police decision to ban this year's planned march due to coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Also speaking on Tuesday morning, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the security laws as the standing committee meeting was still underway in Beijing.

Other governments, however, criticized Beijing's move.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the passage of the security laws "regrettable" at a regular news briefing, adding that it would "undermine the trust of the international community in the 'one country, two systems' principle," which he said is "extremely important" to Japan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said the passing of the national security laws "not only represents China's ignorance of public opinion in Hong Kong, but it goes against its promise and further proves that 'one country, two systems' is not operable."

On her Facebook page, Tsai expressed her wish that Hong Kong people keep up their struggle to maintain their freedoms and human rights, adding that her government will help by establishing a dedicated office starting on July 1 to expedite and streamline necessary assistance. She vowed to provide "solid support for the Hong Kong people."

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for Taiwan's Executive Yuan warned Taiwanese travelers "to be careful of the risk that could emerge going to Hong Kong after the enactment of the national security laws."

Hours before the vote on the legislation, U.S. officials announced that Washington would end exports of defense equipment to Hong Kong and abolish the city's preferential access to technologies with potential military application. Arguing that the security laws will diminish the city's autonomy, the Trump administration is moving to treat Hong Kong equally with mainland China for trading purposes.

The draft legislation has not been made public despite widespread concerns that the laws, whose adoption circumvents Hong Kong's legislature, will curtail the city's civil liberties and autonomy, underpinned by the "one country, two systems" framework.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.2% in early afternoon trading Tuesday. The index initially dropped after the surprise announcement of the security laws on May 22 but has since recovered.

According to a report by China's official Xinhua News Agency last week, the new security laws will allow Beijing to overrule Hong Kong's legal system by giving the central government jurisdiction over cases under "certain circumstances."

A security commission directly reporting to the central government will also be set up in the territory, the report said. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's chief executive will have the power to appoint judges handling related court cases locally.