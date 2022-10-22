China national congress set to end with Xi near Mao-like status

BEIJING -- China wraps up its most critical leadership meeting in years this weekend with President Xi Jinping expected to cement his hold on power with slate of loyalists added to his inner circle.

Saturday's closing ceremony for the 20th National Congress will see nearly 2,300 Communist Party delegates vote to greenlight China's policy road map for the next five years, as well as a proposed constitutional amendment that could elevate Xi's status closer to that of modern China's founding father, Mao Zedong.