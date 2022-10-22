ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's party congress

China national congress set to end with Xi near Mao-like status

69-year-old leader all but assured third term in power

Chinese President Xi Jinping may win a new political title on par with modern China's founding father, Mao Zedong.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China wraps up its most critical leadership meeting in years this weekend with President Xi Jinping expected to cement his hold on power with slate of loyalists added to his inner circle.

Saturday's closing ceremony for the 20th National Congress will see nearly 2,300 Communist Party delegates vote to greenlight China's policy road map for the next five years, as well as a proposed constitutional amendment that could elevate Xi's status closer to that of modern China's founding father, Mao Zedong.

