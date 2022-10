SHANGHAI -- China's Communist Party extolled President Xi Jinping's leadership in a communique issued Wednesday, citing an "all-out war" on COVID-19, efforts to calm "chaos" in Hong Kong after mass pro-democracy protests and a pushback against Taiwanese independence.

The sweeping statement from the party's Central Committee came at the end of a four-day plenary meeting in Beijing, where the country's national congress is set to kick off Sunday to choose China's next slate of leaders.