China's twice-a-decade national congress: 5 things to know

BEIJING -- China's most important political meeting in years starts Sunday as nearly 2,300 Communist Party delegates from every corner of the world's most populous nation convene in Beijing for the twice-a-decade national congress.

The 20th meeting of the congress will lay out a policy and growth blueprint for the next five years under what is expected to be a suite of new top officials loyal to President Xi Jinping. The 69-year-old Xi is bidding for an unprecedented third term as head of the world's second-largest economy -- a feat that could transform him into China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.