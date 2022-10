BEIJING -- The Chinese Communist Party's constitution now states that members must "uphold" President Xi Jinping's leadership, hinting that a tighter clampdown on dissent may be in the offing.

The charter declares that party members must "uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position" and "uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership," according to a revised version released Wednesday by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.