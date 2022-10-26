Video before Hu Jintao's exit from congress puts files in focus

BEIJING -- A new video of Hu Jintao preceding his unexpected removal from the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party's congress Saturday has fueled speculation that the former Chinese president may have taken issue with certain documents.

Video circulating on Twitter and elsewhere starts a little earlier than previously released footage. It shows Hu going to look at the contents of a red folder in front of him, only to be stopped by Li Zhanshu, then the Politburo Standing Committee's outgoing No. 3 member, who pulls the folder away. Hu later reaches for papers in front of Xi, who does not appear to respond.