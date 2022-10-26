ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's party congress

Video before Hu Jintao's exit from congress puts files in focus

Chinese Communist Party's No. 3 shown sliding folder away from former president

Newly released video appears to show Li Zhanshu, right, pull a red folder away from Hu Jintao at the closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party's congress on Oct. 22.
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- A new video of Hu Jintao preceding his unexpected removal from the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party's congress Saturday has fueled speculation that the former Chinese president may have taken issue with certain documents.

Video circulating on Twitter and elsewhere starts a little earlier than previously released footage. It shows Hu going to look at the contents of a red folder in front of him, only to be stopped by Li Zhanshu, then the Politburo Standing Committee's outgoing No. 3 member, who pulls the folder away. Hu later reaches for papers in front of Xi, who does not appear to respond.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close