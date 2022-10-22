Xi Jinping's path to third term sealed at China National Congress

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's path to a precedent-breaking third term was all but sealed Saturday while his second-in-command was set to step aside as the country's most important leadership meeting in years wrapped up.

At the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress, nearly 2,300 Communist Party delegates voted to greenlight China's policy road map for the next five years. Also on the table this weekend is a proposed constitutional amendment that could elevate Xi's status closer to that of modern China's founding father, Mao Zedong.