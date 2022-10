BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping on Sunday will unveil his new inner circle, a lineup of loyalists expected to carry out his orders after he paved his way to an unprecedented third term as China's leader.

Xi, 69, will introduce to the press around noon local time, the newest members of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee -- the pinnacle of Chinese leadership -- in descending ranking order, offering clues about the country's next premier and other key posts.