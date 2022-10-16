ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's party congress

Xi assails Taiwan 'independence'; hails 'patriots' in Hong Kong

Chinese leader is tipped to secure a precedent-setting third term

Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.  (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Xi Jinping opened the Chinese Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress on Sunday with a stern rebuke of proponents of Taiwan "independence" and backed his government's clampdown on activists in Hong Kong.

"In the face of the secessionist activities of 'Taiwan independence' forces and the serious provocations by external forces interfering in Taiwan affairs, we resolutely carried out a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said.

