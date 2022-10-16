Xi assails Taiwan 'independence'; hails 'patriots' in Hong Kong

BEIJING -- Xi Jinping opened the Chinese Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress on Sunday with a stern rebuke of proponents of Taiwan "independence" and backed his government's clampdown on activists in Hong Kong.

"In the face of the secessionist activities of 'Taiwan independence' forces and the serious provocations by external forces interfering in Taiwan affairs, we resolutely carried out a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said.