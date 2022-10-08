Xi seen giving China's economic reins to trusted ally in third term

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to appoint one of his closest allies as economic czar as he prepares to kick off a third term at the helm of the Communist Party, a move seen further expanding Xi's involvement in macroeconomic policy and setting back market reforms.

He Lifeng, chair of the powerful planning body National Reform and Development Commission, is seen as a likely successor to Vice Premier Liu He, Xi's current economic policy chief who is expected to retire after a party congress in mid-October.