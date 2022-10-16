ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's party congress

Xi vows never to renounce use of force to 'reunify' with Taiwan

Chinese leader hails Hong Kong clampdown at start of National Congress

Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.  (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Xi Jinping opened the Chinese Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress on Sunday by pledging to never renounce using force to take control of Taiwan while championing a clampdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

In a sweeping speech to nearly 2,300 party members at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, the Chinese president's address was laden with references to strengthening the "socialist democracy" and boosting efforts to modernize all sectors of the world's No. 2 economy.

