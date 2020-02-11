ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

China sends warplanes through Taiwan airspace

Beijing opposes island's bid for WHO seat as coronavirus spreads

TSUKASA HADANO and KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writers
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet flies next to a Chinese H-6 bomber passing over the Bashi Channel on Feb.10. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense)

BEIJING/TAIPEI -- Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line between the mainland and Taiwan Monday on the heels of the self-governed island pushing to join the World Health Organization amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Several Chinese planes, including the H-6 strategic bomber, flew through the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan into the western Pacific Ocean around 10 a.m., Taiwan's defense ministry said. The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as the de facto border between mainland China and the island.

The planes flew back to the mainland side by the same route.

China's military also conducted a drill in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, with fighter jets circling Taiwan before returning to the mainland.

Chinese troops are determined to and capable of crushing any "secessionist" activities by Taiwan, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said Sunday, referring to Taiwan and its affiliated islands as inalienable parts of China.

Beijing's moves appear prompted by Taiwan's request for representation at the WHO. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says politics must not stand in the way of a coordinated response against the new coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across Asia and much of the world.

Japan, the U.S. and other countries support Taiwan becoming an observer at the WHO, and the United Nations agency has allowed the island to participate in a two-day expert meeting starting Tuesday.

But China categorically rejects Taiwan's bid to join the WHO. Beijing wants to lock Taipei out of the United Nations and other international organizations.

Taiwanese Vice President-elect William Lai attended an event Thursday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, an incident likely to have irked Beijing.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media