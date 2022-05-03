ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

China set to shift policies to rein in domestic tech giants

Beijing seeks to boost online sector amid slowing economy

The Chinese government now aims to help prop up the economy by revitalizing the internet sector, including tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to shift policies regarding its control over the country's major tech companies such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, according to sources close to the government. The move is apparently aimed at revitalizing the internet sector and propping up the Chinese economy, which is losing momentum amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the country's zero-COVID policy.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close