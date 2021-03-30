China shrinks public's role in electing Hong Kong legislators

HONG KONG -- Publicly elected representatives will hold just over one-fifth of seats in Hong Kong's next legislature, down from a majority, under constitutional changes adopted in Beijing on Tuesday.

Candidates will also be required to first pass two rounds of screening, with two national security bodies and a Beijing-controlled committee each vetting hopefuls' patriotism and support for national policy before they face voters.

"The new changes will ensure only patriots can rule Hong Kong and prevent troublemakers from entering the Legislative Council through elections," said Tam Yiu-chung, the sole Hong Kong representative on China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, which unanimously approved the overhaul of the city's voting system.

Hong Kong's Committee for Safeguarding National Security was established last July after the NPC adopted a new national security law for the city. Committee members include the city's chief executive and senior officials, with the director of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong serving officially as an adviser. At the time, the city's police department also set up a new national security unit.

Speaking during a livestream on YouTube, a platform blocked in mainland China, after the Standing Committee's 167-0 vote, Tam said the screening system "is a good arrangement because the police and the security committee are familiar with the national security law."

In Hong Kong's last legislative election in 2016, 40 of 70 seats were filled by popular vote. Under the new system, only 20 will be elected by the public.

The committee itself will directly fill 40 seats in the next legislature as part of an expansion to 90 seats. The remaining 30 seats will remain assigned to representatives of industry and social groups, most of which are dominated by pro-government interests.

To tighten oversight of the election committee, which until now has been empowered only to formally elect the city's chief executive, the body will expand from 1,200 members to 1,500 with the city's delegates to the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference filling most of the new seats.

All 117 seats on the committee previously reserved for elected neighborhood-level district councilors will be scrapped. This follows the landslide victory of pro-democracy politicians in 2019 district council elections.

To quality as a candidate for chief executive or the legislature, a hopeful will have to receive nominations from five separate sectors in the election committee, including business, professionals, labor and religious groups, incumbent lawmakers and delegates to national bodies.

Legislative elections will be postponed a second time to this December to leave time for implementing the changes to the legal framework, said Andrew Leung, president of the Legislative Council, on Tuesday afternoon. The polls, originally scheduled for September 2020, were already pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NPC adopted a framework law on overhauling Hong Kong's elections at its annual parliamentary session earlier this month. The sweeping changes have drawn condemnation from the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union.

Following the NPC vote, Washington sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including Tam, seen as responsible for the new election law.

According to the Basic Law, the city's constitution, the "ultimate aim" for Hong Kong is to achieve universal suffrage in a "gradual and orderly manner" in accordance with democratic values and processes.