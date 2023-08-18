China signals end to party conclave as economy, diplomacy woes mount

BEIJING -- A secretive Chinese Communist Party conclave appears to have wrapped up as top officials returned to the public eye this week, with discussions believed to have spanned a wide range of topics from China's property slump to tense relations with the U.S.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a State Council meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that day. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended an environmental event in Zhejiang province the day before, where he relayed a message from President Xi Jinping.