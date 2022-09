HONG KONG -- A senior Chinese official's surprise move to officiate at a BASF factory opening is telegraphing Beijing's support for foreign investment, as multinationals threaten to quit the country over strict virus curbs, analysts say.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, a top Communist Party member responsible for economic affairs, took part in an event by teleconference this month to mark the start of production at the German company's new chemical complex in southern Guangdong province.