China state companies step up study of 'Xi Thought' in hard times

HONG KONG -- As China's economic downturn sparks global concern, Beijing is stepping up compulsory study of President Xi Jinping's political doctrine and writings, particularly within state-owned enterprises and institutions.

Nikkei Asia has spoken to a dozen employees of state banks, airlines, government institutions and private companies. All requested anonymity, as discussion of the ideological training is deemed sensitive. But together they painted a picture of a growing emphasis on "Xi Thought" -- an apparent effort to consolidate the president's power and shore up confidence in his leadership in the face of economic headwinds.