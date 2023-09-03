ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

China state companies step up study of 'Xi Thought' in hard times

Employees urged to train, write reflections (but some ask AI)

Copies of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance are displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing in November 2021.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- As China's economic downturn sparks global concern, Beijing is stepping up compulsory study of President Xi Jinping's political doctrine and writings, particularly within state-owned enterprises and institutions.

Nikkei Asia has spoken to a dozen employees of state banks, airlines, government institutions and private companies. All requested anonymity, as discussion of the ideological training is deemed sensitive. But together they painted a picture of a growing emphasis on "Xi Thought" -- an apparent effort to consolidate the president's power and shore up confidence in his leadership in the face of economic headwinds.

