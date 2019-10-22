China to allow fully foreign-owned asset managers from April 2020

BEIJING -- China is scrapping all foreign investment caps for asset management companies in April 2020 and brokerages that December, responding to U.S. pressure to open up its financial market.

China currently requires foreign brokerages, asset managers, commodities futures traders and life insurers to partner with Chinese players in order to do business in the country. It allowed foreign players to take majority ownership of these joint ventures in 2018, with plans to allow entirely foreign-owned businesses in 2021.

But the U.S. wanted China to move up the timeline. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had announced plans to allow full foreign ownership sometime in 2020 at the World Economic Forum's "Summer Davos" in Dalian back in July.

China has yet to announce when it will drop the ownership cap for foreign life insurers.

The government also recently lifted other restrictions in the banking and insurance sectors. Effective Sept. 30, foreign banks can set up a local unit and open branches at the same time, instead of waiting for the unit to be established first. This allows them to create a sales network in the country more quickly.

The minimum for yuan-denominated time deposits at a foreign bank was also lowered to 500,000 yuan ($70,700) from 1 million yuan, giving these players greater access to retail customers.

For insurance providers, China is no longer requiring that foreign players have been in operation for at least 30 years, and had a representative office in China for two years, before entering the market here. This lowers the hurdle for newer internet-based insurers.

Chinese officials are believed to have outlined these changes during trade negotiations with the U.S.

Foreign players make up 1% of China's banking market and 7% of its life insurance market. In addition to ownership restrictions, China also imposes tight controls on capital transfers between the mainland and overseas, which keeps foreign companies from tapping their strengths.