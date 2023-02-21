China warns against 'fueling fire' in Ukraine war

SHANGHAI/TOKYO -- China called on Tuesday for an immediate end to actions it said were "fueling the fire" in the Ukraine conflict as Beijing unveiled a wide-ranging global security plan that extends to cooperation in artificial intelligence and outer space.

Portraying China as a global peacemaker, Foreign Minister Qin Gang issued a warning over escalating the nearly 1-year-old conflict sparked by Russian's invasion of its neighbor, which Beijing resisted criticizing as it formed a "no-limits" partnership with Moscow.