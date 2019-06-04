Chinese cities to issue 60% more license plates to spur demand

GUANGZHOU -- Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two major cities in China's Guangdong Province, have announced that they will ease existing restrictions on new license plates as the trade war with the U.S. squeezes demand for new vehicles.

The cities will issue 180,000 more vehicle registration plates between this month and December 2020 than previously expected, representing a roughly 60% increase. They are the first cities to draw up concrete plans to boost plate issuance.

Many of China's big cities have set similar caps on new license plates in an attempt to ease congestion and air pollution. But the limit makes it harder for consumers to buy new vehicles. With the trade dispute and an economic slowdown also weighing on demand, the cities hope a higher ceiling will help put demand back on track.

Guangzhou currently issues up to about 120,000 number plates a year. It will issue another 100,000 from June through 2020, divided evenly between gasoline-powered cars and new-energy vehicles such as electric cars.

Shenzhen will add 40,000 to its 80,000-plate limit for this year, with another 40,000 increase planned for 2020.

Monthly new-vehicle sales in China have been falling on the year since July 2018. The Chinese government had been considering easing license-plate caps as a countermeasure, but many thought doing so in Beijing and Shanghai would be difficult, given the amount of traffic there.

Higher limits in Guangzhou and Shenzhen are expected to benefit not only state-run Guangzhou Automobile Group, which is based in the area, but Japanese players like Toyota Motor and Honda Motor that operate joint ventures with the Chinese company.