Chinese citizens mourn Li Keqiang's sudden death

Saddened by the sudden death of China's former Premier Li Keqiang, people are mourning him through means such as sharing remarks about him promising to open up the country and keeping the government's power in check.

On WeChat and Weibo, two major social media platforms in China, many are expressing their shock at Li's death at the age of 68 from what state media say was a heart attack. Some are posting his comments during his final few public appearances as premier last year, and a 2014 magazine feature that shows Li's openness and closeness to common people.