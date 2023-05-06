ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Chinese students in U.S. wary of going home under new spy law

Overseas youths face new risks, from smartphone content to surveillance by peers

Surveillance has become more of a concern for Chinese students in the U.S. visiting home for the summer.   © Reuters
MASAHIRO OKOSHI, Nikkei Washington bureau chief | China

WASHINGTON -- With the school year winding down across the U.S., Chinese students attending universities here are taking increased precautions to avoid getting into trouble -- or possibly even detained -- after returning home for summer break.

Li (not his real name), who studies international affairs, said he will clear any content that could potentially raise red flags from his smartphone before returning to China. "I will just delete some of the specific information, like the photos, videos" and group chats, he said.

