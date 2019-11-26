ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for entering Mar-a-Lago

Trespassing by 33-year-old sparked fears of intelligence threat

An entranceway to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida.   © Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, U.S. (Reuters) -- A Chinese woman was sentenced to eight months in prison in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sparking fears she could pose an intelligence threat.

Yujing Zhang, 33, was found guilty in September of lying to a federal officer and trespassing at the Palm Beach resort by a U.S. District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale after a two-day trial.

Zhang has already served seven and a half months of the eight-month sentence. She was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. 

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media