Chinese youth overseas find their way 'out of the political closet'

The protesters mentioned in this article are from mainland China. Their names were changed for their protection.

NEW YORK -- In the weeks following China's 20th Natinal People's Congress, Civet Li has been making posters, giving them to coffee shops and putting them up near train stations in Hamburg, Germany. Some of them have a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping with the caption "Time to Go," some of them read "Leben statt zero-COVID, freiheit statt lockdown," meaning "Life instead of zero-COVID, freedom instead of lockdown."