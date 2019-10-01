ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Communist China at 70

Xi vows to maintain 'stability of Hong Kong and Macao'

In 70th anniversary speech, president stresses that 'no force' can stop China

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, attends the celebration to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing on Oct. 1.   © AP

BEIJING -- The Chinese government said on Tuesday that no one could stop the rise of the country as it progresses on the path set by Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China.

In a 10-minute speech celebrating the country's 70th anniversary, President Xi Jinping, dressed in a gray Mao suit, also pledged to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle governing Hong Kong and Macao.

"We have to insist on the peaceful reunion and the 'one country, two systems' principle. We have to keep stability in Hong Kong and Macao," Xi said in the speech. "And we have to push the peaceful development for cross-strait relations and work hard to reach the eventual unification of our nation," he added, without mentioning Taiwan.

"No force can ever shake the status of China, or stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward," Xi said, standing at a podium in Tiananmen Square, along with the country's top leaders and former President Jiang Zemin.

China, Xi stressed, will continue to pursue the path of peaceful development and cooperation with other countries based on win-win results.

Before the speech, former Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao stood by Xi. Thousands of spectators watched a military parade following the speech.

