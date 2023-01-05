ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Conviction of Maldives' pro-China Yameen overshadows election

Ex-president and current candidate's corruption appeal has high geopolitical stakes

The Maldives' then President Abdulla Yameen attends a meeting in Beijing in 2017. He brought the strategically located Indian Ocean nation closer to China, while his successor has adopted a pro-India approach.   © Reuters
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Maldives

COLOMBO -- When Maldivian voters go to the polls for a presidential election later this year, will former President Abdulla Yameen's name be on the ballot? That question hovers over the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago after a late-December verdict by a criminal court, which sentenced Yameen to 11 years in jail and fined him $5 million for accepting bribes and laundering money during his first presidency.

The question remains unanswered despite a case that shed further light on allegations of rampant corruption that had dogged the 63-year-old's first term in office from 2013 to 2018. Yameen openly courted China during those five years, much to the chagrin of India, placing his island country in the center of a South Asian geopolitical contest.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close