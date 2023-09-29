Australia overhauls Army deployment with eye on China

SYDNEY -- Australia will move hundreds of troops to the country's north and concentrate long-range strike capabilities in the south as part of changes to its Army deployment meant to better deter China's growing reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

Under plans announced Thursday, the Army will increase its presence in Townsville, a coastal city in Queensland with a population of about 200,000 that is home to a training area where joint drills with the U.S. and Japan under Exercise Southern Jackaroo were held in June.