Defense

Australia redeploys troops to north in bid to deter China

Nation to concentrate long-range strike capabilities in the south

Australian and U.S. army troops prepare for a flight on an Australian MRH90 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Queensland on July 21. (AAP/Australian Department of Defence)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia will move hundreds of troops to the country's north and concentrate long-range strike capabilities in the south as part of changes to its Army deployment meant to better deter China's growing reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

Under plans announced Thursday, the Army will increase its presence in Townsville, a coastal city in Queensland with a population of about 200,000 that is home to a training area where joint drills with the U.S. and Japan under Exercise Southern Jackaroo were held in June.

