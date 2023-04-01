ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Cambodia reveals air defense plans near China-funded naval base

Growing military footprint at Ream boosts strategic value for Beijing: experts

In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Cambodian navy crew members stand on a navy patrol boat at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, southwest of Phnom Penh.   © AP
JACK BROOK and PHIN RATHANA, contributing writers | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- The Cambodian government disclosed plans last week to develop an air defense center and expand a radar system at Ream National Park near its naval base in Sihanoukville province.

For several years, the U.S. government has warned that the Ream naval base is secretly being developed to become China's second overseas military base and first in the Indo-Pacific region. While the new plans may simply indicate Cambodia's desire to bolster its weak military infrastructure, experts say the developments would also enhance surveillance-gathering capabilities and strengthen Ream's strategic value for China.

