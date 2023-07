TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The military balance between China and Taiwan is "rapidly tilting to China's favor," Japan said in its annual defense report released Friday, amid tensions over the self-ruled island, which Beijing considers its territory.

The Defense Ministry's 2023 white paper, received by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the same day, said there is increasing global concern about China's intensifying "coercive military activities" in the skies and waters surrounding Taiwan.