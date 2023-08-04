China deepens military ties with Russia for 'non-Western' front

BEIJING -- Even as Russia has been shunned by much of the world after its invasion of Ukraine, China has kept its relationship with Moscow in focus, seeing military cooperation as crucial to counter the common threat they face from the U.S.

On July 20, Russian anti-submarine ships and fighter jets joined the Northern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army, which encompasses Japan and the Korean Peninsula, for exercises in the Sea of Japan. Russian flotilla commander Rear Adm. Valery Kazakov boarded the Chinese destroyer Qiqihar as deputy commander of the drills.