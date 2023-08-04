ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

China deepens military ties with Russia for 'non-Western' front

Military diplomacy with joint exercises aims to build counterweight to U.S. camp

Chinese and Russian ships participate in joint exercises in the Sea of Japan in July. (Photo by the Chinese Defense Ministry)
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Even as Russia has been shunned by much of the world after its invasion of Ukraine, China has kept its relationship with Moscow in focus, seeing military cooperation as crucial to counter the common threat they face from the U.S.

On July 20, Russian anti-submarine ships and fighter jets joined the Northern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army, which encompasses Japan and the Korean Peninsula, for exercises in the Sea of Japan. Russian flotilla commander Rear Adm. Valery Kazakov boarded the Chinese destroyer Qiqihar as deputy commander of the drills.

