Defense

China's stealth fighter inventory set to eclipse America's F-22s

Military Balance database says Beijing has 150 J-20A aircraft and growing fast

A Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet performs at an air show in Guangdong province in November.    © China Daily via Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | China

TOKYO -- China is outpacing the U.S. in the production of stealth fighters, with the inventory of its most advanced J-20A overtaking that of the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor as soon as this year, the head of the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies said Wednesday.

John Chipman, director-general and chief executive of IISS, told reporters at an online launch event for The Military Balance 2023 that China's combat aircraft inventory has been transformed over the past five years.

