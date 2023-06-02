Chinese defense minister to meet Japanese counterpart in Singapore

TOKYO -- Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will hold a meeting with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in Singapore, Tokyo announced on Friday.

Hamada will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in the city-state, which runs from Friday to Sunday. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers from Ukraine, South Korea, Australia and China. Also on the agenda is a trilateral with the U.S. and South Korea, and another with the U.S. and Australia, Hamada's ministry said in a release.