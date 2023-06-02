ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Chinese defense minister to meet Japanese counterpart in Singapore

Li Shangfu to hold 1st meeting with Hamada on sidelines of Shangri-La forum

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, left, and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will meet for the first time in Singapore. (Source photos by AP and Kento Awashima)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will hold a meeting with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in Singapore, Tokyo announced on Friday.

Hamada will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in the city-state, which runs from Friday to Sunday. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers from Ukraine, South Korea, Australia and China. Also on the agenda is a trilateral with the U.S. and South Korea, and another with the U.S. and Australia, Hamada's ministry said in a release.

