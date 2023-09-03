Cutting-edge tech key to deter Taiwan conflict: U.K. military officer

TOKYO -- Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other cutting-edge technology will be crucial to preventing future conflicts in the Taiwan Strait and other global hot spots, says a senior British military officer who predicted Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gen. Jim Hockenhull, commander of the British armed forces' Strategic Command, told Nikkei Asia that heading off any invasion of Taiwan by China, which claims the island democracy as its territory, would depend on advanced military capabilities that go beyond ships, tanks or aircraft.