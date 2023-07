TOKYO -- French fighter jets and other aircraft are set to arrive in Japan on Wednesday for the countries' first joint aerial exercises, as the two sides aim to strengthen defense cooperation and Paris extends its reach in the Indo-Pacific.

Spearheading the French contingent are two Rafale fighters, Dassault Aviation's distinctive delta-wing jets. They will be supported by an A330 MRTT refueling aircraft and an A400M tactical transport aircraft.