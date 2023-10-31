ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Hezbollah entry into war would mean Taiwan trade-off, U.S. analysts say

Israeli demand for long-range missiles and Patriots would eat into Indo-Pacific needs

A poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen in Marwahin, southern Lebanon. The militia is thought to possess 150,000 missiles, funded by Iran.    © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Concerns are mounting in Asia that the wars in Ukraine and Israel are depleting U.S. stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, leaving it in a weaker position to defend Taiwan against a potential Chinese offensive.

Experts point out that while there is some overlap, the weapons needed to fight a land war in Ukraine, or fend off short-range rockets from Gaza, are different from what would be needed in a maritime conflict in the Taiwan Strait. However, the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah could be a game changer.

