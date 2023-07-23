ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Indian army eyes soaring Kashmir bridge billed as 'game changer'

Soon-to-open Chenab Rail Bridge, higher than Eiffel Tower, promises security boost

The newly constructed Chenab Railway Bridge, pictured in March, should help India ensure virtually all-weather access not only to Kashmir but also the Ladakh region near the tense border with China.   © Getty Images
QURATULAIN REHBAR, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- After 15 years of construction, India is just months away from fully opening the world's highest railway bridge in Kashmir -- the latest in a series of infrastructure upgrades meant to integrate the disputed and isolated region into the country as well as enhance defense.

At a height of 359 meters, the Chenab Rail Bridge spanning the river of the same name is 29 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Due to open at the end of December or in January 2024, according to the Ministry of Railways, the government says the connection will help bring Kashmir "prosperity."

