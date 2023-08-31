Indonesia, U.S. begin expanded drills amid South China Sea tensions

JAKARTA -- Super Garuda Shield, annual joint drills led by the Indonesian and U.S. militaries, kicked off in Indonesia's East Java province on Thursday, drawing more participating countries amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Six countries are sending troops to Super Garuda Shield 2023: Indonesia, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Nine others are attending as observers, according to the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI): the Philippines, Brunei, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, France and Germany.